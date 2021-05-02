DeBrincat scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and doled out three hits in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

DeBrincat tied the game at 2-2 with his second-period goal. In the third, he assisted on a Dominik Kubalik tally in the final minute, but the Blackhawks came up short. DeBrincat has 25 goals, 48 points, 141 shots on net, 57 hits and a plus-5 rating through 47 appearances this year.