DeBrincat scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

His one-timer midway through the third period on a nifty cross-ice feed from Patrick Kane knotted the game at 2-2, setting the stage for Jonathan Toews' winner. DeBrincat now has two goals and four points through five games to begin the season, and both markers have come with the man advantage.