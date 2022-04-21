DeBrincat recorded a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Arizona.

DeBrincat picked up a helper on Alex Vlasic's goal in the second period, before eventually scoring the winner in overtime. The 24-year-old winger now has points in four straight games, and eight points total over that stretch. DeBrincat has now reached the 40 goals for the second time in his career and sits one point shy of his career-best of 76.