Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Under the weather
DeBrincat was absent from Monday's practice session due to illness.
DeBrincat has just a few days to get healthy to avoid missing Opening Night against the Senators on Thursday. For Monday's practice session, the club slotted Dominik Kahun onto the top line with Jonathan Toews and John Hayden, but would more likely slide Patrick Kane into that group for a game.
