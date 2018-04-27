Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Will play for Team USA at World Championship
DeBrincat will represent Team USA at the upcoming IIHF World Hockey Championship, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
DeBrincat had a fantastic rookie campaign in 2017-18, leading the Blackhawks in goals (28) while totaling 52 points in 82 contests. The 2016 second-round pick should only continue to grow as a scorer next season, making him a player fantasy owners would be wise to target in redraft leagues. The 19-year-old sniper will look to continue his stellar play and help Team USA take home gold in Denmark.
