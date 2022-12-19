Stalock (concussion) was taken off injured reserve Monday.

Stalock's activation should clear the way for him to serve as at least the No. 2 option against the Predators on Wednesday. Prior to getting hurt, the 35-year-old netminder was sporting a 3-2-1 record and 2.93 GAA in seven contests. At best, Stalock could potentially split time with Petr Mrazek but probably shouldn't be expected to take over as the starter at any point.