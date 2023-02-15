Stalock (head) was placed on the injured reserve list on Wednesday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

The move is retroactive to Jan. 16, so Stalock can be activated whenever he's healthy. He has a 6-6-1 record, 2.70 GAA and .918 save percentage in 14 contests this season. In a previous report, Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson explained that Stalock's head injury is more specifically a "cranial thing that affects his eyesight and tracking."