Stalock stopped 21 of 25 shots in relief in an 8-5 loss to Seattle on Saturday.

Petr Mrazek got the start, but he was pulled after surrendering four goals in the opening 12:08 of the contest. Stalock allowed two more goals in the first period and then surrendered another two goals on nine shots in the third. The 35-year-old is 6-6-1 with a 2.70 GAA and .918 save percentage in 15 games this season. He won his previous two outings while stopping 66 of 69 shots.