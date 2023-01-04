Stalock stopped 25 of 28 shots in a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
The game was tied at 1-1 going into the third period, but Stalock allowed two goals on nine shots in the frame. Tampa Bay's final marker was scored on an empty net. Stalock dropped to 4-5-1 with a 2.77 GAA and .916 save percentage in 11 games this season. He has lost his last three starts while allowing eight goals.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Alex Stalock: Starting versus Bolts•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Stalock: Downed by Jackets•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Stalock: Slated to start Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Stalock: Allows two goals in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Stalock: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Stalock: Wins in return from concussion•