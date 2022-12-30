Stalock stopped 26 of 28 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.

Stalock was solid, allowing goals to Josh Leivo in the first period and Calle Rosen in the second before St. Louis added an empty-netter. The 35-year-old netminder falls to 4-3-1 with a .918 save percentage. Stalock could split starting duties with Petr Mrazek going forward, but it'll be hard to trust either goaltender behind a last-place Blackhawks team.