Stalock (illness) skated with the Blackhawks Saturday, per Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.

Stalock had been sidelined since Tuesday with a non-COVID illness. He appears healthy enough to backup Petr Mrazek on Saturday against Seattle. The 35-year-old Stalock has been solid this season, going 6-5-1 with a .923 save percentage. He should return to the starter's crease when fully recovered.