Stalock (head) was activated from injured reserve Sunday.
Stalock has missed the last 17 games and will now be active for Monday's contest in Anaheim. The 35-year-old is 6-6-1 with a 2.70 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 14 appearances this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Alex Stalock: Hopes to return during road trip•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Stalock: Added to injured reserve list•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Stalock: Not dealing with concussion•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Stalock: Hopes to make road trip•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Stalock: Enters concussion protocol again•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Stalock: Allows four goals in relief•