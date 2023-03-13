Stalock (illness) participated in Monday's practice session, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Stalock's return to practice doesn't guarantee he will be between the pipes versus Boston on Tuesday but, at a minimum, he should be available to back up. In his 17 appearances this year, the 35-year-old netminder has posted a 7-8-1 record with a 2.70 GAA and two shutouts.