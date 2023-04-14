Stalock kicked out 31 of 36 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to Philadelphia on Thursday.
Stalock lost his last eight games of 2022-23, during which he posted a 3.67 GAA and an .874 save percentage. That's pushed him down to 9-15-2 with a 3.01 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 27 outings this season. With Chicago's campaign over, Stalock has completed his one-year, $750,000 contract and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
