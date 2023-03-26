Stalock made 22 saves in a 3-1 loss to Minnesota on Saturday. He allowed two goals.

The game was knotted 1-1 until Ryan Hartman scored on a breakaway from center ice with 1:11 remaining in the game. Stalock has performed well this season, all things considered. His .915 save percentage is his best in a season with at least 20 appearances since 2013-14 (.932). Stalock could get another couple starts before season's end and depending on the matchup, you might consider him in a spot start. At 35, he wants to show NHL general managers that he has another season or two in him as an NHL backup.