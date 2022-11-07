Stalock (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Stalock could technically be activated in time for Thursday's matchup with Los Angeles though that seems unlikely at this point with no games between now and then. Fortunately for the Hawks, Petr Mrazek (hip) has been activated off IR in a corresponding move. Once both Mrazek and Stalock are healthy, the duo will likely split the netminding duties this season.