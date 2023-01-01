Stalock turned aside 34 of 37 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Columbus' final goal was scored into an empty net. Making his second straight start and third in four games since returning from a concussion, Stalock got staked to an early 1-0 lead but got little help the rest of the way. The 35-year-old has been Chicago's best option in net when he's been healthy, going 4-4-1 with a 2.73 GAA and .918 save percentage for the team with the worst record and second-worst goal differential in the NHL.