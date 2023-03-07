Stalock posted a 35-save shutout in Monday's 5-0 win over the Senators.

This was the second shutout of the season for Stalock, who now has 11 in his career. The Senators did well to control the shot counter, but Stalock wasn't giving up anything in one of his best performances of the season. The 35-year-old has allowed four goals on 68 shots over two appearances since returning from oculomotor dysfunction. He's at 7-7-1 with a 2.60 GAA and a .921 save percentage through 16 outings this season. With Petr Mrazek having lost his last three outings, Stalock could start to see more playing time.