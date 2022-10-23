Stalock made 30 saves as the Blackhawks rallied to a 5-4 victory over the Kraken on Sunday.

Stalock, who is attempting to earn the No. 1 role, rebounded from a tough start Sunday to earn the win. The 35-year-old netminder served as a backup for much of his 11-year NHL career, sans 2019-20 when he earned 20 wins in 36 starts. Stalock allowed two goals in the opening 7:31 of the first period Sunday but turned aside all seven shots he faced on the penalty kill and blanked the quick-starting Kraken over the final 29 minutes, 17 seconds to secure his second win in as many appearances.