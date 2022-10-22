Stalock stopped all 10 shots he faced in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Stalock entered the game in the third period after Petr Mrazek left the contest with an undisclosed injury. It was another solid effort for Stalock, who has given up one goal on 47 shots across two appearances this season. His solid play allowed the Blackhawks to erase a two-goal deficit and ultimately earn the win in overtime. Should Mrazek be out for any length of time, Stalock figures to take over as the Blackhawks' primary netminder. Their next game is a matinee Sunday versus the Kraken.