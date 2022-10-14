Stalock allowed a goal on 37 shots in Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Golden Knights.

It was a heroic effort from Stalock behind a team that was playing the second half of a back-to-back, but he received no support. Only Paul Cotter's second-period tally got past Stalock. The 35-year-old netminder matched his games-played total from the last two years combined with this appearance. He should see semi-regular usage as the Blackhawks' backup, but the lack of support is likely to be an ongoing issue, and it's safe to assume he won't be able to keep all of his games as close as this one.