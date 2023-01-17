Stalock was absent from practice Tuesday after reentering the concussion protocol.

Stalock was previously sidelined for 21 games from November to December while dealing with concussion symptoms. In seven games back from that prior absence, Stalock went 3-4-0 with a 2.52 GAA. At this point, Petr Mrazek figures to see the bulk of the workload moving forward while Jaxson Stauber serves as the No. 2 option for the Hawks.