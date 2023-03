Stalock was the first goalie to leave the ice ahead of Monday's road matchup with Colorado, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Stalock has appeared in four of the Hawks' last six contests in which he posted a 3-2-0 record, 2.47 GAA and .930 save percentage. Until Petr Mrazek (groin) is cleared to return, the 35-year-old Stalock figures to serve as the primary option between the pipes.