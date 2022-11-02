Stalock (upper body) suffered an injury in the first period of Tuesday's game versus the Islanders, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Stalock was ran into by Casey Cizikas early in the contest and needed to leave the game. Stalock was able to skate off under his own power. Arvid Soderblom took over in goal, and he would be the Blackhawks' No. 1 if the news on Stalock's status isn't good.