Stalock allowed three goals on 20 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Coyotes. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Stalock let a couple of one-goal leads slip away, and then Juuso Valimaki scored with 3:12 left in the third period to give the Coyotes the lead. This was Stalock's first loss in three games since he returned from an illness. The 35-year-old netminder is at 9-9-1 with a 2.72 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 20 appearances this season. He should continue to start while Petr Mrazek (groin) is sidelined, though fantasy managers might want to avoid Stalock on Monday versus the Avalanche.