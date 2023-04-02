Stalock made 34 saves in a 6-3 loss to the Devils on Saturday.
Stalock has gone five games without a win and allowed 19 goals in that span. The Hawks have lost eight straight. Stalock must be stapled to your bench -- resist the urge to drop him in on a matchup. The team isn't good enough to help him keep pucks out.
