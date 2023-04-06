Stalock was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports, indicating he'll tend the twine on the road versus Vancouver.

Stalock is winless in his last five appearances, posting a 3.88 GAA and .869 save percentage along the way. With just five games remaining in the season, the veteran backstop figures to continue splitting the duties with Petr Mrazek. Looking ahead to next season, it seems unlikely Stalock will be back with the organization, especially if they look to get younger between the pipes.