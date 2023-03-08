Stalock will be between the pipes against Detroit on the road Wednesday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Stalock is coming off a 35-save shutout performance against the Senators on Monday and will make consecutive starts for the first time since early January. With the Hawks all but eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the team will likely split the workload between Stalock and Petr Mrazek the rest of the way.
