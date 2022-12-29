Stalock will defend the road goal against St. Louis on Thursday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Stalock picked up the win Friday in his return to action from a concussion. It was his first game since Nov. 1 and he stopped 27 shots in a 5-2 victory over Columbus. He is 4-2-1 with a 2.78 GAA and a .917 save percentage this season. He faces the Blues, who are averaging 3.05 goals per game.