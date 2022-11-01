Stalock will defend the home net Tuesday versus the Islanders, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Stalock is coming off a 32-save effort in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to Minnesota. He has a 3-2-1 record this season with a 2.95 GAA and a .914 save percentage through six appearances. Stalock and the Blackhawks will look to halt New York's three-game win streak.