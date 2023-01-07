Stalock will face the Coyotes at home Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Stalock will make his fifth appearance in the last seven games after missing the previous 21 contests. The 35-year-old has gone 1-3-0 during that stretch despite a solid 2.55 GAA and .918 save percentage. On the year, Stalock is sporting a .916 save percentage alongside a 4-5-1 record.