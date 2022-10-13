Stalock will make the start in Thursday's road game versus the Golden Knights.

Petr Mrazek was tagged for five goals in the season opener versus the Avalanche on Wednesday, and Stalock will get his season debut a day later. Stalock has played just one game in the last two seasons combined, yielding six goals on 28 shots in a start for the Sharks last year. He may stick as the Blackhawks' backup all year, but he probably won't return much value for fantasy managers.