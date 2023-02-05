Stalock (concussion) hopes to make Chicago's upcoming road trip, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The Blackhawks begin a four-game road trip in Canada on Saturday with a contest against Winnipeg. Stalock. who has been in concussion protocol since Jan. 17, was on the ice for an individual workout after Sunday's practice.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Alex Stalock: Enters concussion protocol again•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Stalock: Allows four goals in relief•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Stalock: Back at practice Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Stalock: Still dealing with illness•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Stalock: Under the weather•
-
Blackhawks' Alex Stalock: Makes 44 saves in overtime win•