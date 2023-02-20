Stalock (head) practiced Monday and hopes to return during Chicago's upcoming road trip, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Stalock has been out since Jan. 16 with a head injury that has been identified as oculomotor dysfunction. He has posted a 6-6-1 record this season with a 2.70 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 14 appearances. When Stalock is ready to come off injured reserve, Jaxson Stauber will return to AHL Rockford.