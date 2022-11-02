Stalock is in the league's concussion protocol after he suffered an injury versus the Islanders on Tuesday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Stalock suffered the injury early in the first period in a collision with Casey Cizikas. The 35-year-old Stalock will have to clear the concussion protocol before he's eligible to return to action. The Blackhawks' goaltending depth is in dire straits with Petr Mrazek (groin) also on the shelf.