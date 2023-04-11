Stalock allowed three goals on 21 shots in a 4-2 loss to Minnesota on Monday.

Stalock, who entered Monday's action on a personal six-game losing streak, came tantalizingly close to winning this one. Chicago entered the third period with a 2-1 edge, but Stalock was beaten by Marcus Johansson twice in the final frame to reverse the Blackhawks' fortunes. Minnesota's last goal was scored on an empty net. Stalock is 9-15-1 with a 2.93 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 26 appearances this season. Petr Mrazek will likely start Tuesday versus Pittsburgh, but Stalock might be in net for Chicago's season finale against Philadelphia on Thursday.