Stalock stopped 23 of 26 shots in relief in Chicago's 6-3 win over Boston on Tuesday.

Stalock entered the game midway through the second period after Petr Mrazek had to depart due to a groin injury. Chicago had a 1-0 lead when Stalock entered the contest, and he finished as the goaltender of record, pushing him up to 8-8-1 with a 2.80 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 18 games this season. Stalock has allowed at least three goals in five of his last six outings.