Stalock stopped 44 of 47 shots in a 4-3 overtime win against Calgary on Sunday.

Chicago had a 3-1 edge after Philipp Kurashev scored at 0:35 of the second period, but Stalock surrendered two goals on 16 shots during that frame to erase that lead. He was perfect after that though, allowing Chicago to squeak by with the victory. Stalock's 6-5-1 with a 2.54 GAA and .923 save percentage in 13 contests this season. While he's having a strong campaign overall, the 35-year-old has allowed at least three goals in three of his last four contests.