Stalock stopped 27 of 32 shots in Monday's 5-0 loss to the Avalanche.

Stalock didn't get any support from the Blackhawks' offense. The five goals allowed made this his worst game since Jan. 14 against the Kraken. The 35-year-old dropped to 9-10-1 with a 2.84 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 21 appearances. With Petr Mrazek (groin) potentially ready to play Thursday versus the Capitals, Stalock's time as the Blackhawks' top goalie is likely close to an end.