Stalock (non-COVID illness) is not at practice Friday, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

It appears that Petr Mrazek will get the Friday start in Florida, the only question being, who will be the backup. Stalock has started the last two games, shutting out Ottawa while making 35 saves, and making 37 saves in a 4-3 loss to Detroit. Stalock is 7-8-1 with a 2.70 GAA and .920 save percentage this season for the lowly Blackhawks.