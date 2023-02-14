Doctors have determined Stalock isn't actually dealing with a concussion and is instead recovering from a "cranial thing that affects his eyesight and tracking," Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Stalock should probably still be considered out indefinitely, but he's been skating on his own for some time, and it sounds like there's still a chance he'll be able to return at some point this season. He's gone 6-6-1 while posting a 2.70 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 14 games this campaign.