Stalock (illness) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Tampa Bay, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Stalock was also unavailable for Friday's game against Florida. He has a 7-8-1 record, 2.70 GAA and .920 save percentage in 17 contests this season. Petr Mrazek is set to start Saturday while Anton Khudobin will serve as the backup.

