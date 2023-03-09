Stalock made 37 saves in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Red Wings.

The ice was tilted in Stalock's direction most of the night, but despite being out-shot 41-20, the Blackhawks didn't trail until Dominik Kubalik broke a 3-3 tie with 4:07 remaining in regulation. That game-winning goal came just 3:17 after Lucas Raymond beat Stalock to tie the game. This loss wasn't on the goalie, but the rebuilding Blackhawks are likely to play plenty of games similar to this one down the stretch. Stalock has fared well considering the poor play in front of him, as this defeat dropped his record to 7-8-1.