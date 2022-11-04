Stalock (concussion) won't suit up for Thursday's game versus the Kings, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Stalock was injured Tuesday versus the Islanders on a collision in the crease. The Blackhawks signed Dylan Wells to serve as Arvid Soderblom's backup for as long as Stalock remains out, and he does not yet have a timeline to return.
