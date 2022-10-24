Stalock is expected to be between the pipes at home versus Florida on Tuesday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Stalock is expected to see the bulk of the workload for the Hawks while Petr Mrazek (groin) is sidelined. With Stalock as the starter, Arvid Soderblom will serve as the No. 2 option. In his three appearances this season, the 35-year-old Stalock is 2-1-0 with a 2.13 GAA and .938 save percentage.