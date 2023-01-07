Stalock posted a 22-save shutout in Friday's 2-0 win over the Coyotes.

Stalock snapped a three-game losing streak with a strong performance against a weak opponent. This was his first shutout since the 2019-20 campaign, when he recorded four as a member of the Wild. The 35-year-old netminder looks to have surpassed Petr Mrazek for the starting job, though wins will likely continue to be a rarity in Chicago. Stalock is 5-5-1 with a 2.50 GAA and a .921 save percentage through 12 outings -- he won't torpedo a fantasy team's ratios if he keeps playing like this. The Blackhawks have a tougher home matchup Sunday versus the Flames.