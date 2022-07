Stalock signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Blackhawks on Wednesday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

At this point it isn't clear if Stalock will be expected to slot in as Chicago's No. 2 netminder behind Petr Mrazek. The 34-year-old netminder hasn't spent significant time in the NHL since 2019-20, when he went 20-11-4 while posting a 2.67 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 38 appearances with the Wild.