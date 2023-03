Stalock is expected to guard the road crease Saturday versus Minnesota, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Stalock has allowed at least three goals in four of his last five contests. He has a 9-10-1 record, 2.84 GAA and .915 save percentage in 21 outings this season. Minnesota is tied for the 23rd-ranked offense with 2.90 goals per game in 2022-23.