Stalock is expected to start on the road against Columbus on Saturday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Stalock is 4-3-1 with a 2.69 GAA and .918 save percentage in nine games this season. He's turned aside 53 of 57 shots over his last two contests. Columbus has the 27th-ranked offense with 2.65 goals per game.
