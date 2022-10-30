Stalock is expected to get the nod Sunday at home against Minnesota. Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Stalock will play in the second half of Chicago's back-to-back after Arvid Soderblom was in goal for Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Buffalo. The former is coming off a 6-5 defeat against Edmonton on Thursday when he stopped 32 of 38 shots. Stalock has a 3-2-0 record this season with a 3.00 GAA and a .913 save percentage. The Wild dropped a 2-1 decision to Detroit on Saturday.